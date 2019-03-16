DALLAS — Foxtrot Delivery Market, a Chicago hybrid coffee shop-bar-café and grocery story that also offers 60-minute delivery of local goods, has announced it will expand to Dallas with three locations set to open by the end of the year.

The first Dallas location of this “contemporary evolution of the corner store” will open in Uptown along McKinney Avenue by summer, with two more openings planned by the end of the year.

You can click here to see photos of the Foxtrot concept.

In addition to stopping by for morning coffee, a midday meal or late-night drink or snack, Foxtrot customers can order local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials for delivery in less than an hour via the company’s app and website.

“Whether you’re coming over to meet friends for coffee, swinging by to pick up a new bottle of wine to try, or firing up the app to get some ice cream in a hurry, we’ve got you,” said co-founder and CEO Michael LaVitola.

The 3,600-square-foot Uptown location will be located in the space formerly occupied by McKinney Avenue Tavern. Delivery service will be available in the Uptown and Downtown areas, Knox/Henderson, Park Cities and Lower Greenville and Lakewood, with plans to expand delivery further north as the other locations open.

Foxtrot is partnering with Oak Cliff Coffee as its exclusive local brewer.

The stores will also regularly host events as a hub to discover and interact with local and national and meet interesting makers, the company said.

The Dallas locations will be Foxtrot’s first stores outside of Chicago.

Foxtrot's other co-founder, Taylor Bloom, is a Dallas native.