Callie, a cheerleader from Katy, died after suffering cardiac arrest at a cheer camp at Texas A&M. When Scott Stephens heard the story, it hit close to home.

HOUSTON — When Scott Stephens heard the story about how 16-year-old Callie Marie Mitchell died, it hit close to home.

Callie, a 16-year-old cheerleader from Katy, died after suffering cardiac arrest at a cheer camp at Texas A&M.

"It just breaks my heart that we lost Callie," Stephens said. "I feel like I lost her under my watch."

Stephens' son, Cody, died in 2012. He was also an athlete -- a football player. He died in his sleep from sudden cardiac arrest.

"He was just a few days shy of high school graduation," Stephens said.

For seven years after Cody's death, Stephens fought for change. Finally, in 2019, Texas passed Cody's Law.

"I know it's going to save lives," Stephens said.

The law provided a box for parents to check on the medical history form required for all UIL sports. Checking the box means that the parent wants their child to get an EKG -- but, it's optional.

"Unfortunately, one of the compromises I had to make with Cody's Law was it's an opt-in, instead of an opt-out," Stephens said.

Stephens didn't stop with the law -- the Cody Stephens Foundation partners with schools to bring heart-screening programs to campuses every year.

"I do know that since Aug. 1, we've screened a little over 1,100 students and we have found eight cases of Long QT," Stephens said.

Long QT syndrome is a genetic heart disorder. It's what Callie's parents said caused her cardiac arrest.