Code enforcement, police, and Dallas Fire-Rescue to monitor Greenville Ave. during St. Patty's Day celebrations

The Irish holiday will be one of Dallas' first big health tests with no statewide mask mandate and businesses able to increase occupancy to 100%.

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival along Greenville Avenue has been canceled once again due to COVID-19. However, there is a high likelihood that the area will still see its fair share of revelers with no statewide mask mandate and businesses now able to operate at 100% capacity.

Dallas Council Member David Blewett represents the area and raised concern that the city might not be ready for large crowds on the heels of Gov. Abbott loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

He worked with the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, and code enforcement on an action plan to make sure the city can handle what some are now calling a possible super-spreader event.

"I brought it up to city leaders because I've been here so long," Blewett told WFAA. "There is a history of a lot of people coming down here from all over the city. We want to make sure that we're protecting the neighborhoods and that we don't have an event that causes any kind of a spike in cases."

Thousands usually flocked to the Greenville Ave. area pre-pandemic. Houses nearby traditionally throw private parties, and then many walk to the bars.

Permits are usually filed for the parade, and businesses pay the city to reserve roughly 100 officers to patrol the area and direct traffic.

But since the parade isn't happening this year, Blewett moved to make sure resources were ready.

He posted the following press release Thursday announcing that authorities will maintain a physical presence down Greenville Ave. during the weekend.

Blewett said the goal is to monitor businesses to ensure no entity is going over its occupancy.

He also wants to keep patrons from spilling into the sidewalks and streets and prevent drinking outside of bars.

"People usually get out into the sidewalks and even into the streets. So now you have a traffic problem," Blewett said.