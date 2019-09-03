It's cloudy and cool with on-and-off showers Monday. An isolated storm or two is also possible; otherwise, cloudy skies and cool with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Spring break week is here, and the first part of the week will start off rainy.



Showers are likely Monday night through much of the day Tuesday. It will be warmer as temperatures remain nearly steady overnight and highs on Tuesday climb into the upper 60's. By late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe storms will sweep through North Texas with the threat of large hail, damaging winds.



A brief, isolated tornado is also possible. Storms will quickly end from west to east with clearing skies, gusty southwest winds and warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It's mostly sunny and cooler for the rest of the week with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low-mid 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers likely (60%). Winds: NE 5-10. High: 56.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers likely (70%). Winds: E 5-10. Low: 53.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms possible (60%). Winds: SE 5-10. High: 67.

