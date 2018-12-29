It wasn't even game day, but fans of Notre Dame and Clemson were already rallying in Arlington.

At Texas Live! near AT&T Stadium, the fans gathered on Friday for the battle of the bands ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal.

The marching bands on both teams set the tone for the weekend, facing off song after song.

“They don’t call it the battle of the bands for nothing,” the announcer said.

Fans traveled from across the country to attend the Cotton Bowl.

“I can’t wait,” said Sophie Jackson, “I’ve never been to Texas and I’m just so excited for the game. Go Tigers!”

Her sister, Katie Jackson, said, “Just ready to get the job done. Beat Notre Dame.”

Paul Mangels, a lifelong Notre Dame fan, said, “I think the Irish are going to come out on top.”

Rocky Reed, a Dallas native, is a Clemson fan but said the rivalry honors his late nephew.

“My nephew is a huge Notre Dame fan and he passed away this year," Reed said.

The game marks nearly the one year anniversary of his 15-year-old nephew’s death.

“That’s why it is a big game for me here at home,” Reed said. “Here for Clemson, but Notre Dame in the heart.”

The music was loud. The fans were louder. If the battle of the bands is any indication of the game, it’s going to be a fight.

