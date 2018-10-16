CLEBURNE, Texas — Firefighters from Cleburne were caught on camera rescuing a Johnson County mom earlier Monday as heavy rains drenched the area, closing at least 40 roads.

It happened off County Road 1224 when that mom crossed a flooded bridge and was swept down a creek in her car. Johnson County officials say a barricade hadn’t been put up in that area of the road yet to warn drivers that it was unsafe.

She ended up on the top of her car’s roof, clinging to tree branches before help arrived.

Lt. Paul Rodriguez and firefighter-engineer Corey Bauman belong to Cleburne Fire’s swift water rescue team. Both helped the woman get to safety unharmed. Rodriguez orchestrated the rescue from the shore, while Bauman traveled out to the car with other first responders, got the woman a life-jacket, and carried her to safety.

“The water took her about 50 yards downstream, and pinned her car against a tree,” Rodriguez said. “We got a game plan together before we got there.”

According to Bauman, the woman wasn’t hurt but was freezing. “She said she was cold, and couldn’t feel her feet hardly,” Bauman said. The department said the woman was a mother and was worried about getting her cell phone out of the car—which contained pictures of a newborn baby.

Officials say they obliged and helped her keep her purse dry. “This is what we sign up for, and we enjoy helping people,” Bauman said.

First responders will be on their toes Monday night. At least 40 roads in Johnson County are closed due to high water.

