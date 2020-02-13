SAN ANTONIO — *Editor's Note: The attached video is from a story done on February 10, 2020 about San Antonians opting to self-quarantine.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that a coronavirus patient is among a group of people under a federal quarantine order at JBSA-Lackland.

The group was initially put under a federal quarantine order because of their recent return to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7.

This is the 15th case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the U.S.

According to a press release from the CDC, "This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland who had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby."

JBSA was one of four designated quarantined sites for American citizens returning to the U.S. from the Wuhan province of China.

Of the 91 passengers at Lackland, this is the only patient with symptoms of COVID-19 at this time, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nierenberg stated during a press conference held Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Mayor Nirenberg assured citizens that the risk remains low as the patient is under

