Dallas, TX — The crash happened around 1:45 Monday morning, when a semi was turning onto I-635 from the westbound I-30 ramp.

The semi, with a trailer full of cattle, rolled on its side, trapping the cows.

Police had to call in re-enforcements to get the cattle out of the truck and into trailers.

So far, no reports of injuries to man or cow.

The ramp could be shut down for several hours and may affect the morning rush.

