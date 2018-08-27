Dallas, TX — A semi-truck hauling cattle turned over in a crash on a westbound Interstate 30 ramp to northbound 635 in Mesquite early Monday morning.

The truck was turning onto 635 when it rolled on its side, trapping the cows. Police called in backups to get the cattle out of the truck and into trailers.

No injuries had yet been reported.

The ramp could be shut down for several hours and may affect the morning rush.

