A car crashed into a Sam's Club in east Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The crash appeared to badly damage the bakery area of the store, according to a picture from a witness inside. The picture showed a large opening along the wall, and shelves of bread toppled inside.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the Sam's store in the 8300 block of Anderson Boulevard, off Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway. Two patients were being taken to a hospital, according to MedStar.

A car has driven straight thru a Sam's club bakery in FW.



