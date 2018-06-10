You’ve no doubt already seen them at the grocery store: giant bags of “fun-sized” candy produced especially for Halloween.

Candy is key a driver for Halloween spending, according to Food Dive, which estimates that $2.6 billion will be spent on sweets this year.

About 70 percent of people celebrating Halloween will be handing out candy, and 30 percent will be taking their children trick or treating, per Food Dive.

As Texans sort through trick-or-treat bags, many of them will be looking for Reese's Cups, which Food Dive ranks as the state's favorite Halloween sweet.

The publication estimates 1,101,040 pounds of the peanut butter-and-chocolate treat will be consumed this year.

Reese's beat out last year's favorite among Texans, Starburst, 1,082,409 pounds of which is expected to be enjoyed this Halloween.

Here’s an interactive map of what other candies are favorites across the United States. Click here to see other favorite candies in Texas and across the country.

Candystore.com's Clair Robins shared some additional Halloween candy quick facts: Nearly 179 million Americans celebrate Halloween and 95 percent of them will purchase candy, spending an average of $27. Nearly a quarter of all Halloween purchases are made online, and more than 50 percent of parents will stash away some Halloween candy to eat later.

