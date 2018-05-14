Parents will do just about anything for their children.

But if you have gone so far as Matt and Lisa Rasmussen.

It happened last year when their oldest daughter, Casson, left for college.

“There is some emotion, watching her leave and kinda wishing she didn’t leave,” Lisa said.

“It’s never easy,” Matt added. “It’s definitely tough to not have her around.”

Matt and Lisa, who have three younger children, I’ve spent their entire lives in California.

Casson just excepted a softball scholarship in Texas, 1,600 miles from home.

“I was a little nervous and didn’t want to move out here at all because of that, Casson said. “I wanted to be with them.”

Because family means so much to all of them, both Casson and her parents had a hard time saying goodbye. Which is why, when she packed up and left California, they did too.

Matt, Lisa and all of their children, are now Texans.

“It’s been unbelievable and the best decision of our lives, for sure,” Matt said.

While most college students are eager to get away, Casson actually welcomed it.

“I have three younger siblings I want to be with and I love my parents to death,” she said. “I want them to be at every game with me.

And they have been.

Both Matt and Lisa work from home, otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to do this.

Casson says having them around has been invaluable.

“When they’re not able to make the game you definitely see a difference in my pitching,” she said.

Of course, Casson may one day live far away from home.

That’s why, just like any parent, Matt and Lisa are cherishing every moment they possibly can.

“Family is everything and you’ve got to treat every moment like it’s precious and if it means going 1,500 miles from what we knew as home, that’s what we’re gonna do,” Matt said.

