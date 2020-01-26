CALABASAS, Calif. — Fire officials say there are no survivors after a helicopter crashed on Sunday in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, five people were killed. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was among those killed Sunday, a source told the Associated Press. Bryant was 41.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas. Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials didn't immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries. However, in a press conference with with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, officials said there were no survivors.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

