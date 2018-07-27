BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A home for "troubled boys" in Burnet County has been raided as part of an investigation into abuse and human trafficking, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office -- along with the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety -- is investigating the Joshua House, a Bertram facility associated with nonprofit group Joshua House Ministries.

Officials said they have received allegations of abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations, and human trafficking at Joshua House. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on the facility located in the 2500 block of FM 243 West.

Eight boys from ages 10 to 17 have been removed from the home and are staying with Child Protective Services, the sheriff's office said.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Joshua House, Joshua Home Ministries, Joshua House Lawn Care, Joshua House Movers, or JJW House Services to call the investigations division of the at 512-756-8080 or email cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com.

