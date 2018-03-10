BURLESON, Texas -- Burleson police say a post about an attempted kidnapping that spread over the weekend is false.

A post claiming a friend's niece "was almost abduction in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby." It said she was targeted by three men in a van and supposedly fought them off with a blade. The post claimed "this is the fourth attempt in Burleson of this kind."

Police Chief Billy Cordell said his department received several messages about the post, and his detectives looked into the claims. No police report was ever filed, and there was no evidence of any attempted abduction at Hobby Lobby. When police reached the original poster, that individual took it down. "If four of those occurrences happened, then absolutely we would know about that," said Chief Cordell. "I don't know where they get that information from, but somebody says this happened, and then everybody buys into it."

Chief Cordell has made it a priority for his department to respond to rumors circulating in his community about crime. They post their findings on their own Facebook page, labeled "Rumor Control."

Cordell said the reality of false rumors is having an impact at police departments across our area, requiring time and resources from officers that could be used elsewhere. "It creates a fear of crime in people," explained Cordell. "We post that to try and calm people down to say, this didn't really happen."

