Bryce Brooks, a junior at Maynard Jackson High School, lost his life after jumping into the ocean in Escambia County, Florida.

ATLANTA — A family is left to mourn after a 16-year-old Georgia high schooler died trying to save several children.

Bryce Brooks, a junior at Maynard Jackson High School, lost his life after jumping into the ocean in Escambia County, Florida near Pensacola, his family said. The area is in Florida's panhandle bordering the Alabama state line.

His family said his rescue efforts happened Thursday when four, younger children he didn't know were caught in a strong current at the beach.

Crystal Brooks, Bryce's mother fights through tears as she remembers the phone call.

"It's devastating," Crystal said, "It's a call that no parent should ever have to get. It's a call that no parent should ever have to make to a friend."

Bryce's father described his son's actions as nothing less than heroic.

"Our boy sprung to action," Alfred "Shivy" Brooks, Bryce's father, said. "In that time of being selfless, our son Bryce, while being pulled by currents himself, called for help -- not for himself but for the kids he was looking out for."

Shivy had to have a tough conversation with Bryce's younger brother Christian. And, tragically, he's had some practice.

"We had lost a daughter to premature birth at 24 and a half weeks, in 2013," Shivy said, "Bryce was about exactly the same age as his little brother."

The Brooks family explained that their friend Charles "Chuck" Johnson was also there and tried to go after Bryce, but went under too. Bryce calls Johnson "Uncle Chuck."

"He's a person that looks after everyone. Everyone," Shivy said, "That he would give up his life in an attempt to save Bryce's life; it's everything I expect and I know about that man."

Johnson was a husband and a father to three children.

"We're hurting with them, for them," the Brooks said of the Johnson family.

Escambia County officials said there were intense rip currents in the area over the weekend, according to reporting from 11Alive's sister station WPMI.

Several beach access points were flying the yellow flag, which signaled moderate currents. This current level indicates that inexperienced swimmers shouldn't attempt to get in the water.

Escambia Fire Rescue said at least four children were pulled out of the water during the Spring break weekend as well as three adults.

"We're so proud as parents of how our son showed up in this moment," his father said.

Both his parents expressed that their son was a bright child with many interests and even more potential. They're not shocked at how their son reacted during someone's time of need, and though it doesn't take the pain away, they will always be proud of their son's choice to put others before himself.

"There's a lot of stories about young Black boys stealing lives of other young Black boys. And we see it on the news day in and day out, but Bryce's legacy is that of the young Black boy who gave up his life to save other young Black boys," Shivy said. "And I'm just a proud dad today."

The "Get Your Teach On" organization helped set up an online fundraiser to help the family. It's already exceeded its goals.