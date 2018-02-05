At least five people have died Wednesday in a military plane crash in Savannah, Georgia near the airport, according to multiple media outlets.

The Associated Press reports that a Georgia Air National Guard official said at least five people are confirmed dead in the crash.

Capt. Jeffrey E. Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard told ABC News that nine total people were on the plane that crashed. They are currently working to confirm the status of the other four people who were on board.

The Savannah Air National Guard Base confirmed with TEGNA stations that a U.S. C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with 5 people on board.

Next of kin has yet to be notified, so names of the deceased have not been released.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road. Roads will be shut down in the area and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The plane has been identified by the Professional Firefighters Association in Savannah as a Military C-130.First Coast News is continuing to gather details regarding the crash.

Puerto Rico's Gov. Rosselló released this statement regarding the plane crash. The plan was heading to Arizona.

"Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, along with the Assistant General of the National Guard of Puerto Rico (GNPR) Isabelo Rivera, reported on the crash of a GNPR airplane at the Savannah airport. Georgia. The C-130 was attached to the Air Transport Wing 156 of the Air National Guard at Muñiz Base, Carolina.

"While we are waiting for more information regarding this unfortunate accident, my thoughts and those of Beatriz are with the families of the crew. They will receive our support and that of the National Guard of Puerto Rico in this process."

For his part, the assistant general of the GNPR commented that "on behalf of the great family of the National Guard of Puerto Rico I want to indicate that our prayers are with the families and loved ones of the crew members".

As reported, the aircraft crashed near 11:30 a. m. today shortly after taking off from Savannah Airport in the course of a routine mission to Arizona.

The names of the crew members have been reserved until their relatives are notified."

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

