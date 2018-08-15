HURST — At VFW Post 4695 today, seven boys from Troop 333 were showed up to help men who served our country.

"It's part of being a scout," said Alex Chiles, 15. "A scout is helpful, we're friendly, courteous, kind."

The heavy rain over the weekend turned into a disaster for the VFW post. The water opened a hole in the roof, flooding the space where veterans come for community. When workers showed up Saturday morning, they found an enormous mess and the post was forced to close for the first time anyone can remember.

"It's never been like this," said Amy Crow, a longtime volunteer bartender.

A regular at the post reached out to the troop, and the boys showed up this morning ready to mop, sweep, move furniture, dump trash and do anything else that was needed.

"It meant the world to us. They've been here all morning long," said Crow.

For some of the boys, it is their last day of summer before school starts. But they were having fun, working together in an act of service for those who served.

"There's no reason not to. Might as well show up and do something," said Chiles.

