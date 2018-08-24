WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- An empty field on N. Aiken Street near M.L.K. Boulevard reminds Shon Johnson how lucky she is that her seven-year-old son, Jordan, made it home safely Thursday.

He was forced off a Waxahachie ISD school bus at a stop near that field, even after telling the driver it was the wrong stop, said Johnson. She said the driver missed her son's stop near their home, about a mile away. "We could have easily been looking for my child's body in that amount of time that I was looking for him," said Johnson. "How many times do you see on the news where kids, even adults, are found in fields like this?"

An uncle waiting for Jordan to arrive watched the bus drive by their home, and called Johnson. Johnson called the school district, which told her to get in touch with the transportation system. She said it took her 12 to 15 tries before someone finally answered her call.

"Complete terror not in your gut, not in your heart, but any mom knows it comes right from here," said Johnson, pointing to the middle of her chest.

When she spoke with someone, they told her the driver would be instructed to turn around and deliver Jordan back to his bus stop.

Johnson said she rushed home from work, but what happened when the bus returned was even worse.

"The wrong kid steps off the bus," said Johnson. "The bus driver tells me, 'Lady, this is the only kid I got. What do you want from me?' It's the worst feeling in the world to not know where your kids is and then to make matters worse, the person who may know seems bothered by you asking for them."

The other child's mom showed up, irate, said Johnson. At that point, Johnson called the police for help finding her son.

Waxahachie police had received a call from a man who lives in a home near the field where Jordan was dropped off and saw a little boy wandering outside his home, behind two other children who live there.

"I get here with the police, and he's sitting on the porch," said Johnson. "I embraced him and the man that called 911 and just said 'Thank you.'"

Jordan wasn't hurt, but he was shaken.

"Once we got in the car he hung his head and cried uncontrollably and said, 'Mommy I didn't know which way to go. I was trying to come home to you. I didn't know which way to go,'" said Johnson.

The family moved to Waxahachie from Cedar Hill just six weeks ago for the school district, said Johnson. She relies on the bus system to bring her child to and from school safely because she works.

But Friday, she took off work to make sure Jordan got home safely, because she didn't feel she could trust the bus system.

Waxahachie ISD said in a statement:

"The safety and security of our students — on our campuses and on our buses — is our number-one priority. We are currently working to investigate the sequence of events that led to the situation in question. Once we have thoroughly investigated, we will be reviewing our transportation practices and policies to determine how we can improve. We understand that parents need to know that their children are safe from the time they enter our care to the time they arrive home, and we will continue to strive every day to earn their confidence."

A spokeswoman said the bus driver involved in the incident did not drive a route Friday but is still employed with the district. The district's investigation continued.

Johnson said the superintendent apologized, but for her, that's not enough. She said she never heard from the transportation department, and she'd like to sit down and talk about policies in place. She wants to know without a shadow of a doubt that there are safeguards in place to ensure her son makes it home safe.

© 2018 WFAA