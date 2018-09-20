DALLAS – It has been two weeks since Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed black man, inside his home near Downtown.

As protests over the suspicious shooting and tributes to the victim continue from North Texas to his home country Saint Lucia, his family is preparing for his final funeral service there.

Jean’s family wants the world to remember him as a young, faithful, and educated accountant whose big dreams of success were cut short. Lawyers for the family confirm a state funeral is planned for Jean in St. Lucia Monday.

Meantime, his grieving mother, Allison Jean, is back in front of media demanding answers and accountability. "Justice for me looks like 1. that Amber receives a murder charge, because she murdered my son," Jean said.

Allison Jean appeared on BuzzFeed News AM 2 DM, on Thursday, with family’s attorney Lee Merritt. They are blasting Amber Guyger, the officer who is claiming she thought she was entering her own apartment when she shot Jean. "Even under her version of events, use of force was unjustified," Merritt.

The victim’s mother believes suspect Guyger has been receiving preferential treatment since investigators stepped in. Jean explained, "The question I keep asking is, what if she wasn’t a police officer? I just want us to put that aside. And just say that one of the other neighbors made all these mistakes that lead to a murder, I want her to be treated just like that person.”

Mrs. Jean is also critical of search warrants that came to light during her son’s memorial service in Dallas, last week. The court document revealed a small amount of marijuana was found in her son’s home. The family’s attorneys have questioned why investigators were searching for narcotics in the victim’s house. They described it as a tactic to criminalize the victim. Mrs. Jean is also calling to question details being leaked by anonymous law enforcement sources.

"I have to accuse the police department of smearing my son’s name,” Jean explained, “It appears that Amber Guyger was out of her mind, for her to make so many mistakes.”

It took three days before Guyger was booked on manslaughter charges. She bonded out the same day.

Over the past two weeks, there have been more than a half-dozen rallies and protests in North Texas demanding justice for Botham. Those demonstrations and the nine people arrested during protests in Arlington are getting the attention of Botham’s family.

"I’m really appreciative of their efforts,” Allison Jean said. “I’m really grateful to the nine in Dallas who had to stay in jail. Imagine they stayed in jail longer than Amber. I’m sorry they had to go through it, but I’m really looking forward to heightened protest action to really cause the sensitivity that is required of the officials in Dallas to do what is necessary to see that justice is served for my son.”

The Jean family continues pushing for Dallas Police Department to fire Officer Guyger. She remains on paid administrative leave. Meantime, investigators continue urging community members to allow the legal process to take its course.

