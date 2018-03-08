BOISE -- Things are returning to normal after 118 goats burst through a fence and into the hearts of amused onlookers across the Internet.

The hungry herd ended up in a neighborhood off Five Mile Road in West Boise, snacking their way through lawns, rosebushes, and trees.

It didn't take long for the company We Rent Goats to track down the escapees and wrangle them all back into a truck for the journey home. But the goats' adventure had already gone viral on Twitter and Facebook, prompting thousands of jokes and hot takes from goat enthusiasts across the Treasure Valley and beyond.

