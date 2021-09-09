Body of missing Florida college student found, prime suspect dead

19-year-old Miya Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say they've found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body near an apartment building. She was a 19-year-old student at Valencia College in Orlando.

Mina previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, was considered the “prime suspect.”

Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The sheriff also said that Marcano "rebuffed" romantic advances by Callabero repeatedly.

The company that owns the Arden Villas apartment complex said all potential employees undergo criminal background checks, and no records of burglary or sexual assault appeared for Caballero.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano. The FBI only just joined the search on Friday.

Over 60 detectives worked exclusively on the case, and 176 personnel across Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties assisted the search. Trained dogs from multiple agencies, helicopters, dive teams and digital methods were used to find Marcano's body.

Marcano was last seen just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida that evening.