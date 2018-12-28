After a search that stretched for hours, officials have recovered what they believe is the body of a fisherman who went missing in the West Fork of the Trinity River.

Two men were aboard a jon boat fishing just south of the dam at Eagle Mountain Lake that releases into the West Fork. Tarrant Regional Water District Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. after witnesses reported they spotted the boat overturned. One of the men made it safely to the shore, but eyewitnesses saw the other man struggling to swim, TRWD officials said.

A swift water rescue team from the Fort Worth Fire Department was called to assist in the search, which extended through the afternoon. Rescuers deployed multiple boats and drones to comb an area of the river that is surrounded by thick trees.

"We always come out to rescue nto recover, but unfortunately sometimes it is a recovery operation," said Mike Drivdahl, a public information officer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

They body was found at about 6:30 p.m. by the search team. The TRWD said in a release that the remains will be taken by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner who will obtain positive identification and notify family.

TRWD Police said there is an ongoing investigation, but the incident appears to be accidental.

© 2018 WFAA