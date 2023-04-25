Missing woman's body found inside submerged vehicle in Texas City, officials say

Six cars were found submerged in the manmade lake, including one that belonged to the 43-year-old missing woman.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Investigators in Galveston County confirm a body found in a submerged vehicle is that of a missing Texas City woman.

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the body being identified.

Katherine Gannon, 43, was reported missing on April 19 but had not been heard from since the end of March.

During a search for Gannon on Monday, Texas EquuSearch said they found six cars submerged in a manmade lake on Century Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway. A body was recovered in one of the vehicles, which police later confirmed to be Gannon "by distinguishing marks on her body provided by a family member."

According to Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch, the group used sonar to check the manmade lake near Gannon's apartment. A diver was sent down there and confirmed the license plate was linked to Gannon's vehicle.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine how the car ended up in the water. We're told a small, barbed wire fence near the roadway showed signs of neglect, but police couldn't determine if the car crashed through it.