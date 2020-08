Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to call after a witness spotted a possible body floating in Trinity River, at North Westmoreland Road and West Mocking

A body was pulled from Trinity River Saturday evening, Dallas police say.

Around 5:45 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to call after a witness spotted a possible body floating in Trinity River, at North Westmoreland Road and West Mockingbird Lane.

When crews arrived, they confirmed it was a body and began the process of removing the body from the river.