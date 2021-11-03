Billy Bob's sees sold-out crowd, many maskless, on state's first day of not requiring face coverings

Koe Wetzel & Hardy, as well as Chris Colston headlined Wednesday night's concert. The crowd of 3,000 is the most the honky-tonk has hosted since the pandemic began.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Wednesday was a historic and controversial day in Texas as Governor Greg Abbott's statewide mask mandate officially ended, allowing businesses to welcome patrons and not require face coverings.

In Fort Worth, a predominantly maskless sold-out crowd of 3,000 people headed into Billy Bob's Texas Nightclub to hear Koe Wetzel & Hardy play an acoustic set.

The famous near 40-year-old honky-tonk reopened as a restaurant in August of 2020 to survive and cut back its capacity to 1,200.

It can hold more than 6,000 people and has roughly 127,000 square feet of interior space.

After Abbott announced he would be rescinding his mask order, General Manager Marty Travis said that the honky-tonk decided to increase capacity to 50% (3,000) and not require masks but only to recommend them.

"There's a lot of excitement and a lot of anticipation of people wanting to just be free," Travis said. "The governor, right or wrong, has made a decision to allow us to do this."

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley also paved the way for Billy Bob's not to require masks by ending his county-wide mask order after Abbott's announcement.

The establishment took great precautions when it reopened for the first time in August.

WFAA was invited inside at the time and noticed social distancing markers throughout the building, which was erected in 1910 as an open-air barn to house prize cattle for the Fort Worth Stock Show.

Patron limits were also enforced at all bars in the building, and temperature checks were performed at entrances.

At the main entrance, a thermal camera was even installed to detect the temperature of patrons. It informs an employee whether or not someone may be experiencing a high fever.

Right now, Travis said that temperature checks are still being done and that patrons are being encouraged to spread out and take advantage of the space inside the building.

He also said that anyone feeling sick is encouraged to stay home.

Criticism, no doubt, will likely make its way to Billy Bob's much as it has to the governor's mansion in Austin over the decision to rescind the statewide mask mandate.

Another sold-out crowd of 3,000 is expected this weekend.

Travis told WFAA that he's not worried. He said more people have thanked him for not requiring masks.

"People who aren't supportive of this situation should probably stay home anyway," Travis said.