Former President Bill Clinton is among a list of high-profile speakers scheduled for the funeral of Aretha Franklin, the singer's family announced Friday morning.

Other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Motown star and lifelong Franklin friend Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and record mogul Clive Davis.

Franklin's funeral will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Also announced Friday were Bishop T.D. Jakes, Al Sharpton and Cicely Tyson.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence will also be on hand, Franklin's family said via spokeswoman Gwendolyn Quinn.

President Bill Clinton along with First Lady Hillary Clinton award singer Aretha Franklin with the 1999 National Medal of Arts and Humanities Award in Sept. 1999 in Washington, D.C. STEPHEN JAFFE, AFP/Getty Images

Performers at the funeral will include Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and more.

