FORT WORTH, Texas — During the rush hour commute, the corner of West Seventh and Carroll Streets in Fort Worth sees its fair share of traffic.

Drivers saw a lot more than that early Thursday evening. "It's a sinkhole in Fort Worth, Texas. I'll take it!" said an excited Chris Webb.

Webb and his nephew drove from Burleson to take a look at the gaping hole, which they first heard about on social media. "It looks different now than it did in the photo," said Braydon.

According to the city, they first got a call just before 9 a.m. about a Lexus stuck in a giant pothole. "We have a storm drain line that has a separation, and as the runoff was going through it it was eroding," said Greg Simmons, the assistant director of Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works.

Simmons said a contract crew would evaluate the site first thing Friday ahead of hopefully starting repair work over the weekend. "I don't recall one this large on a major road," he said.

An exact timetable for a fix might depend on the weather, and some other factors below the surface, said Simmons.

For Webb, the chance to snap a photo of what has become a sinker of a problem was worth the drive. "I told them [work crews] if they were brave to get inside of it, it'd make one helluva Christmas card next year," he said with a laugh.

Part of the intersection is expected to be blocked off until at least next week, although West Seventh still has one lane open westbound. The end of Carroll is completely closed.

