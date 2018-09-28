DALLAS – It must be terrifying to be nine years old and hear that you have cancer.

“You feel so alone during that time, because you’re different than other people,” said Callie Horne, who remembers trying to navigate the scary world of being treated for a brain tumor as a little girl.

At the same time, Horne was beginning her battle with a brain tumor, so were Anum Effendi and Lucy Hatch. They were all about the same age in 2008, and all receiving treatment in different locations across North Texas.

They were strangers until Camp Feliz, a Children’s Health camp for children with cancer, brought them together. “We just clicked almost immediately. We’ve been best friends ever since,” said Horne. “It’s always been a three amigos kind of thing.”

The girls kept coming to camp and their bond strengthened over their shared experiences. “It was a special connection between all of us because we were from different parts of the area, and we hadn’t really found other people that were our age going through the same thing as us,” Horne said.

“Knowing we had that backup system of people going through exactly the same thing was really great and comforting,” she added, “especially when going through treatments the next couple of years and going back to MRIs multiple times.”

Almost a decade of treatment and friendship later, Horne, Effendi and Hatch are now 19 years old and cancer-free. They returned to Camp Feliz, this time as counselors.

“This camp helps connect those people and make life-long lasting friendships,” she added. “It’s comforting knowing you have people that understand like nobody else really does.”

