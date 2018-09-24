An 11-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert Monday was found, police said.

The Amber Alert for Katelynn Marie Maldonado was issued around 7 a.m. Monday.

Maldonado's mother posted to Facebook that Maldonado had been found safe and police confirmed her safety.

According to Bellmead police, 16-year-old Brittani Bolin and Maldonado know each other through social media. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, police received word from the family that the two took off in a tan Kia Sorento.

"What we're looking at is trying to determine whether the kidnapping charge is going to be filed," said Lieutenant Kory Martin with the Bellmead Police Department. "I'm still in discussion with the investigators, but the big portion of this is the parents did not consent for that child to leave. They were not aware of where the child was at least for six hours or more."

On social media, Bolin claims to be in a relationship with Maldonado. Police say according to what they know it is not a serious relationship and there is nothing illegal about being friends.

"It's really up to the parents to evaluate those circumstances," Martin said. "Evaluate those relationships and stay in good communication with their children and know what they are doing so that no child on either side ends up in a situation like this."

Bolin could also be charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. On Monday, she was sent to the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center.

