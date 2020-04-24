Believers prepare to observe Ramadan amid stay-at-home orders in North Texas

"Though the houses of God are empty, people's hearts are not empty of God," said Imam Suleiman.

IRVING, Texas — Thursday night marks the beginning of Ramadan, some of the holiest days of the year for Muslims. Stay-at-home orders and quarantines have made gathering at mosques nearly impossible.

Imams in North Texas have agreed to keep the doors locked during the holy month.

"This entire parking lot [would be] full. You'd be seeing security guards and volunteers all over the place," said Imam Omar Suleiman, a resident scholar and one of two Imams at Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving.

Ramadan signifies when the scriptures were revealed, when Prophet Mohammad received the Quran. The 30 days are spent reciting those scriptures and fasting.

Suleiman told WFAA that 1,200 people would normally be at the Valley Ranch Islamic Center during these days. Instead, prayers are being done at home.

"It's the COVID-19 Ramadan experience, where you're trying to make the most of your isolation and gain greater perspective and greater empathy and, ultimately, a greater mindfulness of God and his creation," the Imam said.

On Thursday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins thanked Muslim leaders for their full cooperation with the quarantine.

"I'd like to thank them for proving to be some of the finest citizens of Dallas, while upholding their love for their faith and humanity without contradiction," said Jenkins.

Omar will admit that this is difficult. He is used to seeing a packed mosque with so much life and now it just sits empty.

"Though the houses of God are empty, people's hearts are not empty of God," he said.

Suleiman told WFAA that he has been engaged on social media with believers. Every night after breaking the fast he said that he will be on Facebook live summarizing the chapter of the Quran that was read for that day.

The effect of the virus can be seen nationally and worldwide. Mecca, Islam's holiest city, has been empty because of the outbreak as entry has been denied. Annual pilgrimages for millions of believers have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

"[We're just] longing for the moment when this is all over and that mosque is full again," said Suleiman.