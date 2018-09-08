It would not be possible to list all the things for which Dwaine Caraway’s constituents give him credit.

He secured the demolition of the abandoned home, where the body of 13-year-old Shavon Randle was discovered after she’d been kidnapped and murdered.

In May, he gave a voice to residents of the Rancho Valencia apartment complex who complained of rats and raw sewage.

Over the last few years, he led the charge to build and rehabilitate community centers and splash parks to give families in district four a place to congregate.

He backed Dallas ISD students who walked out of South Oak Cliff High School demanding a better facility.

He brought change to his community, but some of those he brought change to question how it happened.

“This happened unsolicited, this was just something he decided to do,” said Rudolph Edwards, owner of the famed Rudy’s Chicken on Lancaster.

In 2013, through a $1 million grant, the city helped cover the cost of the redevelopment of Edwards’ property. Edwards said Caraway steered the entire project, telling him which contractor to use and even directing where the new building was to be built.

“I asked him not to build the building here and they built it here anyway,” Edwards said.

Less than ten days before he pleaded guilty, Caraway was on a trip with 200 Dallas high school students touring colleges across Alabama and Mississippi. “He has done some good, sure,” Edwards said, “but I think just personally involved too much.”

