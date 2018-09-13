PLANO, Texas -- At 74-years-old, Mildred Schiffer is a semi-retired school teacher who's logged thousands of miles by foot. Just a few months ago, she was brought to a standstill.

"They did a biopsy just two or three days later and they told me that I had cancer," said Mildred Schiffer.

Breast Cancer -- something Schiffer is very familiar with. "I had two sisters who died of breast cancer, one was 37 and one was 42," Schiffer said.

She was convinced it would take her too. "At 74 I was perfectly fine with it, you have to die of something, and I mean that's literally...I was okay with it."

Dr. Beth Anglin at Medical City Plano had other plans. "So this is a big step forward in the treatment and in the options for women with breast cancer," Anglin said.

Schiffer was a perfect candidate for a brand new treatment for early-stage breast cancer. Rather than a traditional six-week radiation cycle following surgery, the patient is given a single dose.

"This adds a little higher dose of radiation focused to the cavity site, so you're not radiating through the skin to get to where the tumor needs to be you're radiating from the inside out and getting the tissue that's most at risk without damaging tissue around it," Anglin said.

Schiffer was treated and released in a single day -- less than three weeks later, and she's back on her feet. The first patient in Texas to receive the breakthrough treatment. "I guess I'm lucky," she said.

Luck doesn't get all the credit -- Schiffer was the one who noticed a lump and noticed it early.

"Women need to be proactive. They need to get their mammograms. They need to take care of themselves, look out for themselves," she said.

