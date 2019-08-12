SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy was arrested Saturday for three counts of Official Oppression.

The Deputy has been identified as 49-year-old Floyd Berry Jr.

Berry who was assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau, Patrol Division, was recently placed on administrative duty when several victims reported him to the BCSO Internal Affairs Unit.

A woman reported Berry after he allegedly stopped her car at a convenience store and did an inappropriate search.

Authorities say Berry conducted unlawful strip searches of at least six female victims while on duty between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.

"Absolutely is disgusting. There's no other way to put it. The fact that it's quite obvious that he chose to prey upon these women," said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Sheriff Salazar said women on the southside were targeted, mentioning the crime took place at the Shell gas station at the intersection off Highway 281 near Loop 1604.

Berry was immediately placed on administrative leave following the arrest, along with being served a proposed termination, BCSO says.

If you or someone you know was a victim of Floyd Berry, or if you have any information on this investigation, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Public Integrity Unit at 210-335-5110 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.