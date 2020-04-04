FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Lauren Cox is one of the best women's basketball players in America. But her collegiate career will always be incomplete.

Cox's final season with the Baylor Lady Bears ended before their could defend their 2019 championship, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true for Whitney Cox, Lauren's younger sister. Whitney's freshman year at Lubbock Christian, ended before she could chase after a title of her own.

Now, Lauren, Whitney, high school junior volleyball player Kaylee, and freshman basketball player Maddie all have to stay in shape and stay sharp, for whenever sports are able to resume.

Thank goodness for ingenuity, a quiet neighborhood street, and a portable basketball hoop.