Baylor Scott & White Health will vacate Bryan Tower in downtown Dallas when it consolidates into a large office administration facility in Deep Ellum, the health care system’s CEO said today.

"The employees that are in (Bryan Tower) are part of the consolidation," Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, told the Dallas Business Journal on Wednesday. "When the new building is opened, we will be moving them."

The 40-story, 1.1 million-square-foot office tower in downtown Dallas was placed on credit agency Morningstar’s watch list for default Wednesday because of concerns that Baylor Scott & White, the building’s largest tenant, would “likely” vacate when its lease expires in two years.

Hinton’s comment Wednesday afternoon moved Baylor Scott & White’s departure from a probability to a certainty.

Morningstar Credit Ratings determined that the $61.9 million Bryan Tower loan in JPMCC 2010-C2 deserved a spot on the watch list in part because the occupancy could drop below 50 percent.

“Without Baylor’s rent, the property’s cash flow would decrease below break-even and raise the risk of term default,” Morningstar’s alert says. “Baylor’s lease expires two months before the loan's maturity in October 2020, making the loan a high maturity default risk as well.”

Jon Ruff, president of Spire Realty, which handles leasing at Bryan Tower, said time is on Spire side since Baylor Scott & White's lease runs through the end of 2020 and that they have no intention of defaulting on the note. Spire also is launching a "substantial" renovation of the building this month, Ruff said.

"We've got over two years of time before that lease expires and before they'd be vacating and before that rent would disappear from the rent roll," Ruff said. "We have quite a bit of runway here."

