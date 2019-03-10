WACO, Texas — Baylor University tweeted Thursday advising students to stay inside during a "dangerous situation."
Students were told to stay inside, away from doors and window.
The Baylor Alert was not a drill and not weather related.
Shortly before the alert was sent, a 22-year-old man was shot in his apartment at the Eastgate Apartments near the Baylor campus.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The possible shooter was at large and last seen going toward Daughtrey Ave.
This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.