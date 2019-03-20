ROWLETT, Texas — A bank robber told a Rowlett teller that he had an explosive device, leading to a chase through Garland and into Richardson on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident started in Rowlett, at a Bank of America on Lakeview Parkway. After the suspect told the teller he had an explosive device, the teller gave him money and called police when the suspect left, police said.

A chase then ensued through Garland along the President George Bush Turnpike and into Richardson.

The suspect fled the vehicle, and police took him into custody. A bomb-squad team was investigating whether or not the suspect had an explosive device.

No injuries had been reported.