Austin Police Department names first Asian American assistant chief

Jerry Bauzon has served the APD since 1993.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon announced the appointment of two new members to his executive team effective April 2 – Assistant Chief Jerry Bauzon and Assistant Chief Scott Perry.

Bauzon will become the first Asian American to be appointed the rank of assistant chief at the police department.

Bauzon will manage the Central Bureau operations, which include downtown patrol, ARIC, special events and executive protection. Meanwhile, Perry will temporarily oversee the North Bureau, which includes the north patrol sectors, special operations and airport functions. Perry will take on his new role during Chief Chacon’s tenure as the acting chief of police.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve both our officers and our community in the role of assistant chief," said Bauzon. "As an Asian American, I am proud to represent our dynamic culture and I look forward to strengthening APD’s relationship with our AAPI community.”

Bauzon began his career at the APD in 1993. He has since served in patrol, homicide, homicide cold case, robbery, child abuse and internal affairs. Most recently, he served as commander of professional standards, leading internal affairs and risk management, before he transferred to oversee patrol operations in southwest Austin.

Perry also began his career with the department in 1993. He has held positions in patrol, internal affairs, special investigations, public information and with the executive team. Most recently, he served as commander over northeast Austin patrol.

“I am honored to have been appointed as an assistant chief and look forward to partnering with the hard-working women and men of APD as we continue to serve our community,” Assistant Chief Perry said.

Prior to his March retirement, Chief Brian Manley appointed James Mason to assistant chief as well. He has been with the department for 24 years.

Mason has served in patrol, as a district representative and a sector detective, in child abuse, public information, internal affairs, risk management and property crime. Before his appointment, he was the commander over special operations. Mason now oversees recruiting, training, internal affairs, police technology and fleet services.

"I look forward to building bridges with our community to advance the goals of effective and fair policing," Assistant Chief Mason said.