LAKE CHARLES, La. — Austin mother Heidi Broussard has been laid to rest.

Her body was found strangled in Houston last week, after she and her newborn daughter were missing for more than a week.

Family and friends said goodbye to Broussard on Saturday afternoon in Louisiana.

Dozens of loved ones attended the funeral for Broussard at a Lake Charles funeral home.

Friends remembered the 33-year-old as "a star in the middle of darkness" and the "perfect mother."

People shared stories and many in the room wept. Throughout the service, you could hear baby Margot crying and fussing.

Some of Broussard's closest friends spoke at the funeral, encouraging everyone to remember her for the light and joy she always carried.

"We'll get up every day and remember her and, like she said, let her legacy live on and do our best to make sure the kids know how wonderful she was," said Broussard's childhood friend Rebekah Guillory.

Following a procession to the cemetery, people released balloons into the sky in her memory.

Her friends and family say they are taking this all one minute at a time and don't want anybody to forget Broussard.

Her friends say the best way to honor her is by living the way she did, choosing to be happy and making others smile.

The woman accused of kidnapping Broussard and her baby will make her first appearance in a Travis County courtroom next Thursday. Magen Fieramusca is facing two charges of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a human corpse.

