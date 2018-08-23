AUSTIN — Ask any Austinite and they may tell you Austin is the best city in the State of Texas, but now one of its newest buildings is getting some high-profile recognition of an even greater caliber.

TIME Magazine has just named Austin Central Library one of the "World's Greatest Places."

To make the list, editors and experts combed through 1,200 nominations from around the world, highlighting 100 destinations that they believe are breaking new ground, leading in industry trends and are giving guests an extraordinary experience.

To do so, TIME requested nominations across categories including museums, parks, restaurants and hotels. Each nomination was then evaluated by key factors like quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence. As a result, the list reflects our diverse world with entries spanning six continents and 48 countries.

Austin's library is the only library from the United States that made the list, and only one of three featured in the entire world.

