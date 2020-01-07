Vanessa Guillen family to hold national press conference with attorney in Washington D.C.

The press conference begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Navy Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The outrage over the handling of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance from Fort Hood will be heard in our nation's capitol Wednesday morning just blocks from The White House.

The Guillen family and their attorney Natalie Kahwam will speak less than 24 hours after a civilian working on a fence in Little River Academy discovered human remains not far from where the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Texas EquuSearch looked for Guillen on June 22.

The remains found Tuesday were removed from the area just after 6 p.m. and were sent for forensic testing to be identified. There is no timetable for when any identification would be made.

Fort Hood has come under fire in recent weeks for their handling of her disappearance.

Guillen was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Kahwam said Fort Hood never told the family when Guillen disappeared. They called Fort Hood to tell them they had not heard from her. Kahwam also questioned why there had not been a 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. check to make sure soldiers were accounted for.

"I want to know what happened and who is covering up for who and why they are covering it up," Kahwam said in a press conference on June 23.

U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia, of Houston, where the Guillen family is from, has been pushing Fort Hood and Army CID for more transparency.

Guillen's disappearance also drew attention from Sen. Ted Cruz, and Representatives John Carter and Roger Williams.

The press conference will be held in front of the Navy Memorial at 10 a.m. 6 News will carry it on-air and it will be streamed on KCENTV.COM and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.