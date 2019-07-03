DALLAS — Spring Break is rapidly approaching for may school districts, and while visions of the lake and/or the beach may be dancing in students' heads, let's not forget the many teachers that need a break, too.

To wit, Texas-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse has an offer for North Texas teachers on Spring Break: Show your school ID, and get a free movie ticket.

That's right, any teacher, school employee, faculty, administrator, professor — elementary through college, homeschool, public school, private school — can score one free movie ticket per transaction per day from Monday, March 11-Thursday, March 14 as long as the movie is before 5 p.m. and is at a Dallas/Fort Worth-area Drafthouse.

Homeschool teachers just need to show proper documentation and they can get a free ticket, too.

So, y'know, if you want to see "Captain Marvel" or catch up on any of those Oscar-winning films that are coming back into theaters on the cheap, now's your chance.