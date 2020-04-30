Attempted robbery leaves one dead in Fort Worth, police say

Authorities say the victim is between 20 to 30 years old.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An attempted robbery left one person dead late Wednesday night in Fort Worth, officials say.

According to Fort Worth police, they responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Oakland Hills Drive around 11:15 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim is between 20 to 30 years of age. His name was not immediately released.

There were several shell casings and possible drugs found on the scene, authorities say.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a red Challenger or Charger that left the scene shortly after the shooting.

Authorities say there have no arrests made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.