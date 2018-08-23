DALLAS – An Oak Cliff area widow is finding some much-needed relief in her home, after living several months without running water.

While fountains in the lawns are flowing on a small street off Kiest Boulevard, it was a different story inside Dorothy Burroughs’ home. The faucets have been dry for three months. "It’s uncomfortable,” Burroughs said as she sat on the sofa in her small living room. “Very uncomfortable not to have water in your house.”

The 72-year-old widow is using jugs of bottled water to get by, as best she can. Burroughs says leaky pipes and a faulty hot water heater caused her City of Dallas water bill to leap to more than $8,000 over time. "That water bill don’t seem like I can ever get it paid,” Burroughs explained.

She said she tried making payment arrangements with the City’s Water Utilities Department, but making those payments was too tough after her husband’s death. "They want too much money,” she explained. “I don’t have a thousand or 16-something. I don’t have that.”

Burroughs is on a fixed income. Her husband handled all of the bills, before his death. She was duped by a plumber who charged her $800 and completed patchwork fixes. Shortly after, another major leak hit the house. A different contractor was able to fix the faulty pipes. Still, the enormous bill lingered over the woman’s head. Burroughs says she managed to scrape together enough money, over time, to get her balance down to about $5,100.

The City of Dallas says it turned off utilities to the woman’s home after a series of inconsistent or no payments. Burroughs has been relying on others for help with her basic needs. "I’ve got a neighbor over here. She give me her key and tells me to go in there," she said.

After making some calls to City Hall to inquire about the water bill matter, District Three Councilman Casey Thomas and his staff began looking into Mrs. Burroughs’ bill issue. Thomas’ team advised they’d be asking the Water department to restore services to the woman’s house. They said City staff would also be checking to see whether there are any resources or agencies available to assist with knocking down Burroughs’ bill. The staff also said the Water department would be contacting the homeowner to discuss payment arrangements.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a truck from the Water Utilities Department arrived outside Burroughs’ house. Workers began checking the water meter and told her the service was restored.

Burroughs’ face lit up with excitement as she expressed her thanks. She walked into her kitchen and turned on the faucet and saw the water was, again, flowing. “I sure do appreciate it,” Burroughs said.

She is expressing her sincere thanks to everyone in Councilman Thomas’ office and at City Hall who worked to deliver water back to her home.

The City of Dallas does have several assistance programs that it discusses with its customers, including:

Leak adjustments and Financial Emergencies. For more information, you could contact Water Customer Service at (214) 651-1441, or visit their website here.

The Operation WaterShare Program is administered by the Housing department at:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center at 214-670-8416

West Dallas Multipurpose Center at 214-671-6530

Senior Citizen Services at 214-670-7883

The Minor Plumbing Repair Program included repairs for leaking faucets, hose bib leaks, and easily accessible pipe joints. For additional information, customers can visit the website here or call 214-670-3155.

For a list of non-profit agencies that could provide help with utility bills, customers can call Water Customer Service at 214-651-1441.

© 2018 WFAA