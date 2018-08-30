IRVING, Texas -- Over the years, Rob Banda made his chainsaw carving hobby into his career.

He’s been carving since 2011. About four years ago, he started Rob’s Creations and was hired by the city of Irving to create wood carvings at Campion Trail near Mountain Creek Preserve. His favorite was an eagle that stood over two feet tall along the trail. “I carved that eagle,” Banda said, “It kind of made me feel like I was leaving a legacy.”

Over the weekend, the wooden eagle was stolen from the park. Joe Moses is the Interim Director of Irving’s Parks and Recreation department. He said, “It looks like they actually came in with a chainsaw or some type of equipment and cut it off at the feet. Not only did they take the statue, but they also destroyed it.”

Frequent park-goers like Gloria Munson noticed too. She was cycling, she said, “It was chopped off. And I went back and I circled, and I thought what is it missing for?”

The artist, Banda, is planning to replace the eagle free of charge. “I just need to give back, and I’ll just carve another one.” He said this time, he plans to carve the eagle on a higher stump to make it more difficult to steal.

Banda has a good attitude about it. He laughs, “I guess it is a compliment to my work.”

