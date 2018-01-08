DALLAS, Texas -- A renovated home sits on the corner of Town Hill Lane and Ridgelawn Drive in East Dallas.

Until last year, it was the home of Marci Hall’s family. Her grandparents bought the house in the 1950s, and her mother, Marilyn Larner, most recently lived there. A “For Sale” sign now hangs outside.

The home has been in Hall’s family for generations, but she is ready to let it go. All the while, a woman she didn’t know found so much interest in the house.

Jacqueline Stromquist invests in homes and knew immediately she wanted to flip the house. “I love homes that have a story,” said Stromquist.

Stromquist went to the estate sale and found more than 20 drawings. Hall told her all the artwork belonged to her late mother. “I really wanted to pay homage to Marci’s mother and put this artwork around the house because it’s just so beautiful,” she said.

Eight drawings are framed for potential homeowners to see. Larner used pastel in the 1950s and drew several risqué sketches in her nude art studies. It’s something Stromquist found beautiful.

The house now looks different from how Hall remembers it, but the art by her mother is highlighted and on display. Hall hopes that another family will move in and create new memories in their old home.

Click here for information on this property. You can reach Brandon Travelstead at 469-223-0711.

