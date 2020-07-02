The Arlington Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a missing 64-year-old man.

Police say Davis Earl Starks was last seen around noon by staff at Oakwood Health Care, located at 301 West Randol Mill Road.

Starks is described as a black man, standing at 6’0” and weighing 182 pounds. Staff told police Starks was wearing a beige jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are concerned over Starks whereabouts because he suffers from dementia, major depressive disorder and other medical issues.

Starks does not have a cellphone or access to a car. Staff also told police that he can tell people his name, but not where he lives.

If you see Starks contact your local authorities immediately.

