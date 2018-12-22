The holidays typically bring a handful of new releases to theaters, one of these being “Aquaman," which is without question one of the best movies in the DC Extended Universe. With more than enough thrilling action, top notch special effects, and a unique underwater setting that’s rarely seen in live action films, “Aquaman” features everything you could ask for in a superhero blockbuster.

Based on the character from DC Comics, “Aquaman” tells the story of Arthur Curry, or Aquaman, as he is later called. He is a half human, half Atlantean creature with superhuman abilities. In the film, Arthur (Jason Momoa) learns that he is the heir to an underwater kingdom known as Atlantis, and that his half brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) plans to unite the kingdoms of the sea and declare war on the surface world. Although Arthur doesn’t want anything to do with Atlantis, he must attempt to stop his brother in order to save the human race.

The trailers for this film looked very appealing from the start and ever since early showings began, critics and other viewers have had mostly positive things to say. From the intense fight scenes, to the mostly computer-generated images and special effects, the music score and soundtrack, etc., I was extremely pleased with the film overall. The visuals are gorgeous, such as the breathtaking underwater city of Atlantis, and the film does a great job at making the underwater scenes, be it dialogue or action sequences, seem as realistic as can be for something like this.

Momoa gives a fantastic performance as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and the supporting cast is very adequate as well. Amber Heard plays Mera, Aquaman’s love interest; Willem Dafoe is Aquaman’s mentor and primary counsel to the ruler of Atlantis; Wilson fills the role of Aquaman’s brother and Nicole Kidman is featured as Aquaman’s mother. Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Randall Park also have minor roles, and there are several voice actors such as Djimon Hounsou and Julie Andrews.

The biggest complaints about this film I’ve seen from others and witnessed myself involve the level of cheesiness when it comes to the dialogue and parts of the action. While there’s no denying the corniness of certain aspects, this is to be expected with a film like this. After all, these superhero films originated from cartoony, comic book stories with characters in colorful costumes. Just because something is a bit “cheesy” or “corny” doesn’t mean it’s of lower quality. It’s simply meant to be a fun experience for multiple audiences. There is a clear level of comic relief in this film and part of that comes from the goofiness, and personally I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Over the past 10 years, Marvel Comics, DC’s biggest rival, has released more than 20 films such as “Iron Man," “The Avengers," “Guardians of the Galaxy," etc., with the majority of their projects being major hits. Naturally, DC has attempted to catch up by releasing roughly six films since 2013, involving characters like Superman and Batman. Unfortunately for DC, more than half have been widely unpopular and quite disappointing from a viewing standpoint. There are exceptions to their failures, such as 2017’s “Wonder Woman," which has been praised by both critics and regular audiences, and fortunately for DC, “Aquaman” appears to be another one of these exceptions.

“Aquaman” is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language. Running time: 2 hours and 23 minutes.

