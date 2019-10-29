North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential of being contaminated with listeria.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as others with weakened immune systems.

Recalled varieties include:

McIntosh

Honeycrisp

Jonathan

Fuji

Jonamac

Red Delicious

The recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands; Great Lakes, North Bay Produce Pure Michigan, as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags and individually from retailers display trays.

The recalled apples were shipped between October 16, 2019, and October 21, 2019, from one North Bay facility to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in:

Florida

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

North Carolina

Texas

Wisconsin

Apples purchased at retail prior to October 16 and other North Bay produce are not affected by this recall.

"At this time, we are not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall," North Bay Produce said in a statement.

A list of the recalled products can be found here.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

"The recall was initiated as a result of a finished product test that indicated the presence of the organism," North Bay Produce, Inc. said. "Upon notification, we immediately ceased the production and distribution product from the identified facility and continue our investigation as to what caused the issue, in cooperation with FDA. We have notified our commercial customers to whom we shipped the recalled product and are working with them to remove recalled product from commerce."

Consumers with questions may call 1-231-929-4001, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT, or visit www.northbayproduce.com.